After the club recruited several new players in the off-season, Bulldogs star Matt Burton has doubled down on his preferred position for the new season.

The 23-year-old insists his preferred position is at five-eighth as rumours emerged that he could transition back into the centres with the arrivals of utilities Blake Taaffe, Drew Hutchison, Kurt Mann and Jaeman Salmon - all of which have played in the halves at some point in their career.

The move back to the centres would also potentially have seen the club be incredibly impactful on both sides following the arrival of three-time premiership-winning Penrith Panthers star Stephen Crichton.

It would also allow him to use his running ability more often, a factor that many critics believe is his best, but it would reduce his kicking duties.

A move to the centres wouldn't be unknown territory for Burton, as he played 20 of his 32 games in the position while at Penrith and even managed to score in the 2021 Grand Final against the Rabbitohs. However, he has doubled down on where he wants to play this season.

“I think so, I've been working really hard on it this pre-season and want to knuckle down and have a good year,” he told foxsports.com.au when asked if five-eighth was his desired position.

“I'd like to start at five-eighth, that's my main goal. But if I get put into the centres or wherever I'm happy to do what's best for the side.”

As Burton will wear the number six jersey for the Bulldogs, his halves partner is still up in the air, with Toby Sexton and Drew Hutchison emerging as the front-runners for the vacant halfback role.

“We've still been swapping and changing our roles and Drewy (Hutchison) and Toby (Sexton) have both been going well,” Burton said.

“We will have to wait and see what happens... I feel like I've built a good connection with the halves who have stepped in each time we've changed the combos.

“We are all just gelling together and it is all coming together.

“(Hutchison) has been great for us, as you said the experience helps and he's an older head so he helps the younger boys out.