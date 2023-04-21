The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced the re-signing of boom rookie Jacob Preston on a three-year deal that will see him remain at Belmore until at least the end of the 2026 season..

Preston could well be in line to win the Rookie of the Year Award at the end of 2023, such has been his form following a pre-season shift from the Sydney Roosters' pathways system.

Director of Football Phil Gould has continually labelled his club as one of opportunity, and it would appear that Preston taking his own is about to lead to a mega contract extension.

"Jacob Preston is a real Bulldog and he's the type of kid we would like to build our future around," Gould said in a statement.

"In the meantime, he has a long way to go but his work ethic and resilience indicate to me that he will do everything that it takes to be successful."

"We're excited he'll be part of the next four seasons. I see his as a future leader of the Club."

The Wahroonga-born 21-year-old made his debut in the opening round of the season after impressing during the two trial matches played by the blue and white.

It would take him little time to crack first-grade, debuting in Round 1. He has since gone on to play every game, with the last six of them coming in the starting side after he played 53 minutes from the bench in Round 1 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

His standout performance to date came against the North Queensland Cowboys, scoring a double in a golden point thriller, but at almost 100 metres per game, over 96 per cent tackle efficiency, four line breaks and 16 tackle breaks, he has been as consistent as he has been excellent so far for Cameron Ciraldo's side.

The news is another positive for Canterbury, with the club having already announced the re-signing of Matt Burton this year, while also confirming in recent times that they will add Stephen Crichton to their roster for the 2024 campaign.