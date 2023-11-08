The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed four new signings for the 2024 campaign, with Kurt Mann, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili joining the club.

Mann and Hutchison have both been rumoured as signings for the club for some time, while Faamausili and Turpin join the duo to round out the quartet.

It's unclear at this stage the length of the deals. Zero Tackle have reached out to the club to ascertain the length of each contract.

Mann is likely to play the biggest role of the new quartet as second-year coach Cameron Ciraldo continues his Bulldogs' rebuild in an attempt to turn around the club's dismal finishing record.

The utility, who has played plenty of lock forward and hooker for the Newcastle Knights throughout the 2023 season, also has the ability to play in the halves, at centre, or at fullback.

He is certainly not the first utility to join the club, with the Bulldogs having also recently signed Blake Taaffe from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Jaeman Salmon from the Penrith Panthers.

Drew Hutchison is the other utility in the newly announced quartet. Formerly a half, he has transformed his game to also be able to line up in the centres or at hooker in recent years for the Sydney Roosters.

He will be joined at the Bulldogs by another Rooster in Jake Turpin, who will provide depth in the number nine jumper for Reed Mahoney, who had a solid first season in blue and white after his switch from the Parramatta Eels, but will be out for improvement in 2023.

Faamausili joins the Bulldogs from the Dolphins and will provide additional depth in the club's engine room. The 27-year-old Auckland-born forward has played just 43 NRL games since his 2018 debut with the Roosters, also lining up for the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons prior to his switch to Redcliffe where he managed four NRL games.

All four players will commence pre-season training with Canterbury in the coming weeks.