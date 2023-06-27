The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed they had a conversation regarding the future of Ben Hunt, but have ruled out pursuing him.

Hunt requested a release from the final two and a half years of his playing contract at the Dragons just over a week ago from inside State of Origin camp. The Dragons sit anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

The star halfback re-signed with the Dragons in October of last year for an additional two years, locking him in at the Red V until at least the end of 2025 - and likely the end of his career.

It was heavily reported over the last week that Hunt would sign with the Broncos for the final months of this season if granted his release by the Dragons, with Brisbane pushing for a premiership.

The reports then stated Hunt would sign with the Gold Coast Titans under incoming coach Des Hasler for the next two seasons.

That has been squashed on two occasions by the Dragons, though, and Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy said in a club statement that while he had a conversation with the Dragons, no move was able to be made.

“I had one conversation with (Dragons CEO) Ryan Webb over the weekend where, after seeing public comments in the media, I enquired as to Ben's availability," Donaghy said in the statement.

"Ben is contracted to the Dragons and we respect that and we move on.

"We are really happy with the squad we have here at the Broncos.

"They've been doing a great job and our focus as a club is solely on this week's battle against Redcliffe at the Gabba."

It was believed the Broncos would have utilised Hunt as he is in State of Origin - at dummy half - despite comments from the halfback when the Dragons tried it earlier this year that he didn't want to play there.

The update from the Broncos follows the Dragons knocking back the initial request for a release last week and then again confirming that they would work through the issues Hunt has with the club in the near future, with the halfback to see out his playing contract.

Hunt himself said he appreciated the club's open and honest feedback.

"I appreciated the open and honest discussion and will continue to work alongside the club and now focus on our game against the Sharks this Thursday night," Hunt said in a statement released by the joint venture on Monday.

CEO Ryan Webb said the club were "committed" to working with Hunt.

"The club listened to Ben's concerns and is committed to working with him throughout the remainder of his playing contract as both Ben and the club share a common goal of winning football games and building a successful football club," said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.

It comes after the Dragons sacked Anthony Griffin earlier this year.

Hunt was a vocal supporter of Griffin's and wanted the besieged coach re-signed before a six-match losing streak saw him turfed from the club. Shane Flanagan has since been signed as his replacement to take over from the start of the 2024 campaign.

Hunt had earmarked as early as the start of the season that he would consider his own future if Flanagan was sacked, and has recently spoken over his desire to return to Queensland. Hunt played the first part of his career for the Broncos before making a switch to the Dragons at the start of 2018.

Despite Flanagan and the club's assertions that Hunt would not be going anywhere, News Corp's Peter Badel told SEN Radio that the Broncos are interested and have the cap space.

“I can tell you emphatically, it was 100 per cent accurate that the Broncos are interested, it's now all dependent on what the Dragons do,” Badel told SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“Obviously we heard that the Dragons are digging their heels in and won't let release Hunt, as they're entitled to do because he's under contract.

“If the Dragons eventually agree to finally, reluctantly let him go, he will be at the Broncos for the rest of the season, the Broncos are dead keen.

“They've got the cap space, they've already crunched the numbers and they are looking to play Ben Hunt at number nine, and they would move Billy Walters to 14."

The Dragons are paying Hunt a reported salary of $850,000 per year, and at this stage, he is expected to continue captaining the club.

There has been some talk that Hunt may simply hang around until the end of the year and then make his departure, although that in itself is unclear and the Dragons have suggested the remainder of his playing contract in all communications.

Any move being made this year would need to be completed by the first Monday in August.