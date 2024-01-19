Brisbane Broncos academy player Jotham Russell has been included in the NFL's International Pathway Program for 2024.

The youngster, who stands at 193 centimetres and 107 kilograms, is originally from Canberra but has been part of the Broncos' academy in recent times.

During his two seasona at Brisbane, Russell has played for the Tweed Heads Seagulls in junior competitions and impressed plenty. Despite spending time as a prop, he is also able to play in the backline out wide and has regularly found the tryline doing so.

That will now be put on hold though as he makes the trip to the United States of America alongside another Australian in Patrick Murtagh who was once on an AFL roster at the Gold Coast Suns, and 14 other hopefuls from around the globe.

The program will see the 16 players commence training at the IMG Academy in the United States during January, before having the opportunity to showcase their skills to NFL scouts in March.

That will then be added to by the 16 players on the pathways being eligible to occupy a 17th practice squad roster spot across any of the 32 teams, with that being brought in for 2024 to promote more athletes into the sport from outside the United States or Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome the International Player Pathway program Class of 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president international, club business and major events at the NFL.

"As we focus on the global growth of the game, expanding international talent within the NFL is critical — connecting our sport with fans across the world. The 2024 program participants are an elite, diverse group of athletes and we look forward to following their journeys in the months ahead."

The 16 players from around the globe will arrive in the United States in the coming weeks.