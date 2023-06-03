Newcastle centre Bradman Best has shut down recent transfer rumours linking him with an early exit from his contract in the Hunter.

Best, along with Daniel Saifiti, were raised as potential marketplace pieces by Danny Weidler of The Sydney Morning Herald in mid-May, with the scribe stating that the pair could be dealt by the Knights should the price be right.

However, when speaking with the The Newcastle Herald during the Knights' bye week, Best claimed there was no truth to the chatter, stating that he would see out the remainder of his deal in red and blue.

“I don't know where it's coming from,” Best said of the murmurs on his future.

“Adz [head coach Adam O'Brien] said I had nothing to worry about and then Peter Parr told me in his office there was no truth to the rumours. I'm not worried about it. I've got another year to go on my contract and hopefully I can extend it. I love all the boys - why would I want to leave?”

Since debuting for Newcastle in 2019, the Central Coast native has staked his claim in O'Brien's lineup.

At present, the 21-year-old remains a contracted name at McDonald Jones Stadium until the cessation of the 2024 season.

Best will next feature at first-grade level when his Knights travel to face the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday, June 10.