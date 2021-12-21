Brisbane youngster Xavier Willison will extend his stay with the Broncos after inking a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Red Hill until the cessation of the 2025 season.

Willison, 19, has long been tied to the former powerhouse after the forward first joined the club's ranks as a 15-year-old Academy prospect.

Across his 48-minutes of first-grade action this season, the baby-faced Bronco more than made an impression on both head coach Kevin Walters and his teammates.

While contributing manfully on defence between Rounds 20 and 22 this season, the highlight of Willison's injury cruelled season came against Newcastle when he dotted down for a second-half try.

Although an opportunity to cut his teeth at NRL level only arose amongst the season's dying embers, the Palm Beach Currumbin scholar made 32 tackles in contests against the Cowboys, Knights and Roosters whilst missing none in the process.

Despite an ACL injury prematurely ending Willison's debut season, Broncos Head of Football Ben Ikin saw fit to pay praise to the Kiwi-born prop.

“Xavier came into our Academy as a 15-year-old from New Zealand and has all the necessary attributes to have a long and successful career in the NRL," Ikin told broncos.com.au.

“His work ethic is exceptional and his mental toughness is in the elite category, as has been evidenced by his committed and professional approach to his recovery from a knee reconstruction.

“Xavier made his NRL debut in Round 20 this season and is one of the most exciting young forwards in the game, so for him to make this early commitment to the Broncos for a further two years is significant.”

Ikin also announced that former Tiger Delouise Hoeter had been upgraded to the club's senior roster after impressing on a train and trial contract.

Since severing his ties with Wests at the end of 2015, Hoeter went on to impress with Intrust Super Cup outfit Wynnum Manly while playing as an outside back.

Given the abundance of youth on Walters' team sheet, Ikin was enlivened at what the 27-year-old could already offer the club's many fowls.

"Delouise is a great example of why you should never give up on your dream," the club great explained.

“He came to the Broncos looking for a chance at 27 years of age and grabbed it with both hands. I’m excited to see what he brings in 2022.”