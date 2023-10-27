After being linked with a move to the Warrington Wolves (Super League) and Wests Tigers (NRL), Justin Olam is reportedly gaining traction from another club.

The Melbourne Storm centre found himself down the pecking order at the club at the close of last season and only featured in the Preliminary Final against the Penrith Panthers due to injuries to other squad members.

His poor form saw him make six appearances for the Storm's feeder club, the Sunshine Coast Falcons, in the 2023 Hostplus Cup, with Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea being chosen ahead of him.

After reportedly gaining a ton of traction from Super League club the Warrington Wolves, The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that St Helens RLFC have put their name in the race for Olam and are hunting to recruit him.

However, due to Olam being under contract with the Storm until the end of the 2026 season, the Storm would need to be willing to release him as he can't negotiate with rival clubs until November 1, 2025.

Earlier this month, Olam was linked with a player swap to the Wests Tigers involving back rower Shawn Blore. This wouldn't be the first player swap between the two clubs, with Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski swapping in 2020.

