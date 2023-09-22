New South Wales Blues advisor Greg Alexander has confirmed he will not have any role in the State of Origin camp next year.

Alexander has been the chief advisor for the Blues across the last six years, but has decided he won't continue into a seventh series.

The decision comes after the Blues lost the last two series in a row, being wiped off the park by the Queensland Maroons side under Billy Slater this year.

Alexander confirmed his decision on SEN Radio. He also revealed that Brad Fittler wants to continue as coach despite the lack of success in the last two years.

"I decided last week that 2023 would be my final State of Origin series," Alexander said on SEN Breakfast with Vossy and Brandy.

"Freddy [Brad Fittler] has an appointment with the board today to run through what he is thinking about and I know Freddy still wants to coach. He still wants the job. I certainly wish him well on that.

"I'm done though."

The revelation that Fittler does indeed want to continue as coach comes with reports that the NSWRL board will likely keep the former half on board.

Fittler was blasted by fans after the 2023 series over team selections and tactics as Queensland ran away with the series, and he reportedly wants to bring Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary on board as a coaching consultant in an attempt to turn things around in 2024.

Alexander said Fittler never attempted to talk him around, and that he had simply had enough, making the decision after Game 3.

"No. Freddy never tried to talk me around," Alexander added.

"We didn't talk about who might do that [advisor] role. After six fantastic years, up and down but that's Origin, the roller-coaster. I've just decided that it's enough. It has been a massive part of the last six years, but it is a big commitment.

"It was after Game 3 that I made the decision. I just thought about it, and when you hesitate, you know that it's time. It's not a job that you hesitate on."

An official decision on whether Fittler will continue as head coach in 2024 is set to be made in October.