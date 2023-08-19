Broncos skipper and halfback Adam Reynolds will be unavailable for next week's game against the Raiders, with the club confirming he will sit out due to injury.

Reynolds will miss the game due to a mild calf strain and will be eager to be back against the Melbourne Storm the following week, but it is no certainty he will return before the start of the NRL finals.

The club's Head of Performance, Dave Ballard, spoke about the injury to Reynolds in a statement put forward by the club.

“Adam was sore in his calf after yesterday's training session at Red Hill," Ballard said

“At this stage of the season we will take a cautious approach and have Adam work through his rehab over the coming week.