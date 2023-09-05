Panthers winger Brian To'o has claimed the Brad Fittler Medal to headline the NSWRL awards night on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old averaged 200 running metres per game throughout the Origin series and even helped the Blues avoid a whitewash by claiming a try in Game 3 in Sydney in front of the home fans.

One of just seven players in the NSW team to feature in all three games this year, the winger has been essential to the line-up since his debut in 2021 and been one of the main players for NSW.

“I'm truly honoured and blessed but also pretty shocked, I thought ‘Marto' [Martin] deserved the award and was the best player for the Blues,” To'o told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I don't know [if I'm in career-best form]. I'm still working on my game. It will always be me versus me. I just want to keep getting better each week.”

To'o's club teammate, Liam Martin, would clinch the True Blue Award on the night after overcoming injury to play in all three games for the Blues.

“Brian epitomises the attributes of a NSW Blues player as he always gives his all whenever he pulls on the jersey,” NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler said.

“He is a hard worker at training and on the field, and brings a great energy to camp that other players enjoy being around.

“Liam brings plenty of natural aggression to the team and I can always count on him to do a job for me, while Cody showed just how dangerous he can be after being recalled for Game Three.

“I congratulate all the winners from the State of Origin series, as well as all the winners who have been recognised across our competitions and community for the wonderful seasons they've had and the contributions they've made.”

In the female category, Emma Tonegato claimed the NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year award, while Wests Tigers NRLW captain Kezie Apps was honoured with the Sky Blues Award.

Apps led from the front in the forward pack and averaged 79 running metres per game, making five tackle busts and 37 tackles. She would also celebrate her 11th appearance for New South Wales in the Women's State of Origin this year.

“Emma deserved the NSW Women's Origin Player of the Year as she was so consistent in both games and always a threat whenever she touched the ball,” coach Kylie Hilder said.

“She is such a professional both on and off the field, and is an absolute pleasure to coach.

“I am so happy for Kezie as she had to work so hard to get just get herself on the field this year after suffering her injury. To go out and perform like she did, and in a new position as well, was inspiring for her teammates and highlighted her leadership qualities.”

Brad Fittler Medal Full List of Award Winners

Brad Fittler Medal: Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

True Blue Award: Liam Martin (Penrith Partners)

The Daily Telegraph People's Choice Award: Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year: Emma Tonegato (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Sky Blues Award: Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

NSW Under 19s State of Origin Player of the Match: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

NSW Under 19s Women's State of Origin Player of the Match: Chelsea Makira (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Player of the Year: Dean Hawkins (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership Player of the Year: Holli Wheeler (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Max McCathie (Sydney Roosters)

Leagues Clubs Australia Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Jake Butfield (St Marys Saints)

Sydney Shield Player of the Year: Ryan Joynes (Ryde-Eastwood Hawks)

Men's Country Championship Player of the Year: Chad O'Donnell (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights)

Women's Country Championship Player of the Year: Krystal Blackwell (Monaro Colts)

Tom Nelson Medal for SLE Laurie Daley Cup Player of the Year: Xavier Cacciotti (Monaro Colts)

Ron Lanesbury Medal for SLE Andrew Johns Cup Player of the Year: Jack Talbott (South Coast Illawarra Dragons)

Grade Referee of the Year: Damian Brady

Junior Representative Referee of the Year: Brayden Hunt

Ray Stellar Club Person of the Year: Ian Boardman (Hills Bulls)

Gordon Lowrie Memorial Community Volunteer of the Year Award: Christopher Hollis (Taree Red Rovers JRLC)