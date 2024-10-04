A 2005 NRL premiership winner and former teammate of Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has earned a coaching role with the Tigers for the 2025 NRL season.

The Wests Tigers have confirmed that Pat Richards will work as an assistant coach of the Macarthur Wests Tigers in the Laurie Daley Cup competition for next season.

In his playing days, Richards played 384 matches in the NRL and Super League across 17 seasons for the Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Mainly playing on the wing, Richards was a prolific goal-kicker in his later years scoring 3166 points (242 tries and 1096 goals) and won the Man of Steel award in 2010 - the Super League equivalent of the Dally M Player of the Year.

He also won two Challenge Cup titles in 2011 and 2013, played in two NRL Grand Finals in 2001 and 2005 and two Super League premierships with the Wigan Warriors in 2010 and 2013.

Confirming Richard's appointment, the Wests Tigers have confirmed all the head coaches and assistant coaches for their pathways teams ahead of the 2025 season.

Jersey Flegg Cup (Wests Tigers)

Head Coach: Leon Latulipe

Assistant Coach: Danny Constantine

Assistant Coach:

SG Ball Cup (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Head Coach: Nathan Lakeman

Assistant Coach: Harrison Fox

Assistant Coach: Mitch Tyler

SG Ball Cup (Balmain Tigers)

Head Coach: Shane Sultana

Assistant Coach: Mick Daley

Assistant Coach: Andrew Kazzi

Tarsha Gale Cup (Wests Tigers)

Head Coach: Taiana Scanland-Waddell

Laurie Daley Cup (Macarthur Wests Tigers)

Head Coach: Brody Dooner

Assistant Coach: Tuki Jackson

Assistant Coach: Pat Richards

Harold Matthews Cup (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Head Coach: Stephen Isdale

Assistant Coach: Alec Bush

Assistant Coach: Stephen Butler

Harold Matthews Cup (Balmain Tigers)

Head Coach: Greg Michel

Assistant Coach: Jason Stanton

Assistant Coach: Dane Ryan

Assistant Coach: John Muggleton

Lisa Fiaola Cup (Wests Tigers)

Head Coach: Scott Clark

Andrew Johns Cup (Macarthur Wests Tigers)

Head Coach: Adam Whitelaw

Assistant Coach: Mark Pots

Assistant Coach: Jamie Blewitt