New Zealand forward Tohu Harris has recommitted to the Warriors until the end of 2025.

The Warriors captain will enter an eighth season with the club for the final year of his new deal, with Harris already signed with New Zealand for next season.

The 31-year-old made the venture back to his home nation ahead of the 2018 season after five years with the Melbourne Storm, where Harris played 117 games at NRL level.

The New Zealand forward has since played 103 games for the Warriors and was named captain of the club ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“It's tremendous for us knowing we'll have Tohu for another season,” Warriors recruitment, pathways and development boss Andrew McFadden said in a club statement.

“He has been so critical in helping us to where we are today, a job he started in the tough times away from home in Australia.”

Harris played 23 games for the Warriors this year, helping lead the club to a preliminary final finish - New Zealand's first in a dozen years.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster said Harris' re-signing is a major boost for the club on the eve of a new season.

“I'm a huge fan of Tohu's. He's an unbelievable player and person who means so much to our club,” Webster said.

“Without him and his leadership on and off the field we certainly wouldn't be where we are right now.

“When I first talked to him before returning here I was so impressed by his passion and what he wants for the club. He proved that throughout the last season and now he has the opportunity to take the team further as we seek more improvement.”

The Warriors will open their 2024 season against Cronulla in Auckland on Friday, March 8.