Brisbane have ruled star forward Payne Haas out of Thursday night's grand final rematch with Penrith despite the New South Wales prop being named in Kevin Walters' side on Tuesday.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Walters confirmed Haas won't feature against the reigning premiers as he deals with knee pain.

According to 10 News' Veronica Eggleton, the Broncos coach revealed Haas won't require surgery on the injury after scans showed no issue, but a return date remains unclear.

Forward Xavier Willison has been named as the man to replace Haas in a finalised side under Walters, with Fletcher Baker likely to take on the starting role in the 10.

Walters confirms Payne Haas won't play. Will consult specialist, as he's currently playing with knee pain. MRI scan shows no issue, with surgery unlikely at the moment. Time frame for return to play TBC.

Captain Adam Reynolds was the only listed out for Brisbane on Tuesday, with fringe playmaker Jock Madden stepping into the halfback role in his place to partner Ezra Mam.

Corey Oates, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt and Tristan Sailor joined Madden as inclusions to take on Penrith as part of the Broncos' extended 22-man squad.

Lock Patrick Carrigan has been named captain for Brisbane in Reynolds' absence as the Queensland club looks to make it successive wins following their Round 2 victory over South Sydney.

Penrith are also chasing their second win of 2024 after defeating the Eels by eight points last Friday, with one of last year's grand finalists to be 1-2 to start if a draw is avoided.

The Panthers host Brisbane at BlueBet Stadium on Thursday night at 8:00pm.