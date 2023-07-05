The Newcastle Knights have made a major move for next season, reportedly signing South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jed Cartwright.

The Wide World of Sports understands that the Rabbitohs were keen on re-signing Jed Cartwright for next season, however, he decided there was more opportunity to flourish at the Knights.

Cartwright, who has played 13 games for Souths this season - mainly off the interchange bench - has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Knights beginning next season.

Debuting in 2019 for the Penrith Panthers, he joined the Rabbitohs a year later, where he has played 28 first-grade games and been used both in the centres and second row.

Jed Cartwright comes from a famous football family, which includes his grandfather Merv Cartwright, father, John Cartwright and cousin Bryce Cartwright.

His grandfather was one of the Panthers' founding officials. While his father, John represented the Panthers, Australia and New South Wales during the 1990s and cousin Bryce currently plays for the Parramatta Eels.

So fat this season, he has scored one try, made ten tackle busts, ran a total of 617 metres (averaging 47 per game) and made 171 tackles with a 91.4 per cent efficiency.