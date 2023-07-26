The NRLW premiership favourites, Sydney Roosters, have been dealt a major blow with recruit Amber Hall ruled out of the remainder of the season with injury.

New Zealand international Amber Hall left the field hobbling on the weekend against the Brisbane Broncos and didn't return after finding herself on the sidelines.

Scans have since confirmed that Hall has suffered a Lisfranc foot injury, which will rule her out for the remainder of the NRLW season, per News Corp.

“Amber is a high quality player who worked incredibly hard during the pre-season so it's disappointing for her season to have been cut short,” coach John Strange said via News Corp.

“We will continue to support Amber during her recovery and will look to bring another player into our squad in the coming weeks.”

In other injury-related news, Gold Coast Titans marquee signing and playmaker Taliah Fuimaono could play as soon as possible after tests indicated only minor ligament damage, per News Corp.

She has been named on the extended interchange bench for Thursday night's game against the Brisbane Broncos at The Gabba.

