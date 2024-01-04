Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed Penrith Panthers second-rower Zac Hosking will not be making an immediate switch to the club ahead of the 2024 season.

Hosking, who is part of Penrith's second-row group that were involved in replacing Viliame Kikau during 2023 and keeping Ivan Cleary's side on top of the NRL, toured the Raiders facilities in recent times.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, he has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 for a move in 2025, and it's believed he will be able to earn plenty more than what he currently does if he makes an exit from Penrith.

It also led to speculation that Penrith could be open to the idea of moving him on early to allow Hosking to take up a new contract with the Raiders, but coach Stuart told Wide World of Sports that such an outcome simply wasn't on the table.

"He was just having a look around but there is no suggestion he will be here in 2024," Stuart said.

"We are talking to him about 2025 and showed him around - nothing more."

The Raiders have made recruiting second-rowers the club priority, and that is only ramping up ahead of 2025, with veteran Elliott Whitehead to retire at season's end.

The Raiders have already had a go at signing David Fifita on multiple occasions, Keaon Koloamatangi and Haumole Olakau'atu. There is also plenty of speculation they are monitoring the situation in Townsville where the North Queensland Cowboys have four starting level second-rowers.