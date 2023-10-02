Star outside backs Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes have reportedly been cleared to represent the Kangaroos after being involved in controversy.

This comes after the immediate future of the duo came into doubt. The North Queensland Cowboys centre was pictured with a white bag in his mouth during Mad Monday celebrations - even if he is picked, he is set to serve a one-match ban ruling him out of the Kangaroos' opening game.

Bulldogs flyer Josh Addo-Carr was also embroiled in controversy after he was involved in a brawl during the Koori Knockout tournament last weekend.

It is reported by News Corp that Mal Meninga, the head coach of the Kangaroos, has been given the green light to name both Addo-Carr and Holmes for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Per the publication, it is also understood that Stephen Crichton will represent Samoa rather than Australia, whilst Brisbane Broncos front-rower Payne Haas will be given one of the 20 available spots.

Haas is coming off a Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers and won't be the only player from Sunday's game to feature in the squad.

Panthers trio Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo are almost certain to feature in the squad.

2022 Clive Churchill medallist Dylan Edwards may also feature, and so may Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs, who represented the NSW Blues last year in his maiden State of Origin appearance.

The Kangaroos' 20-man squad will be named on Tuesday morning at 10:00.