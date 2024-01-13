After his abrupt axing from the Wests Tigers, former recruitment manager Scott Fulton has broken his silence on the exit.

The appointment of Fulton at the Tigers was controversial at the time, given neither former coach Tim Sheens nor current coach Benji Marshall were consulted.

Fulton, a long-term off-field figure at the Manly Sea Eagles before moving to the Tigers, was appointed by previous management.

However, with the club removing Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis from power, his future was up in the air before his exit was confirmed.

Despite being heavily involved in bringing Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu from Manly to the club, Fulton and Benji Marshall struggled to see eye to eye regarding various decisions - one issue was the signing of Aidan Sezer from the Super League.

“It's disappointing because I had such high hopes for the Wests Tigers and the direction we were heading in with recruitment,” Fulton told The Daily Telegraph.

“But I really enjoyed my time under the previous management and what we were able to achieve in a short period.

“These things happen in rugby league and we'll move on and look for the next opportunity.

"I wish the club all the best.”

Fulton's departure means the Wests Tigers have axed two recruitment managers in less than a year as long-time recruitment boss Warren McDonnell was sacked and joined the Manly Sea Eagles.

Acting interim CEO Shane Richardson admits that more changes would be coming in the next 30 to 40 days as he attempts to rebuild the club, which has won back-to-back wooden spoons.

“There'll be more changes over the next 30-40 days, this is just one of them,” Richardson told News Corp.

“Time will tell (if it will be a success) and they're all hard working people.

"These are decisions I hate making but for the betterment of the club we've got to make calls on what the structure looks like commercially and on the football side, and that's what I'm employed to do, so we'll do that over the next period of time.”

Richardson also revealed the club will continue making the right decisions for the long-term future of the club while also confirming the move to remove Fulton had nothing to do with the recruitment manager's performance.

“We've made a few changes in how we want to move forward as a club. Scott's not the only change we've made, and it's nothing to do with Scott, it's just that I won't require a recruitment manager as such,” Richardson said.

“It's a structure I've put in place for the long term of the club.

“It's unfortunate that Scott doesn't fit into that, but it's nothing to do with him as a person or an operator.

“It's just a different way we're going to be doing a lot of things in football.”

Richardson's appointment as interim CEO was joined by interim chairman in former New South Wales state premier Barry O'Farrell after the club's previous board accepted the recommendations of an internal review that suggested wholesale change at the joint venture.