Described as a great defender and an incredible force in attack, rugby league great John Elford has passed away at the age of 76.

A one-club second-rower for the Western Suburbs Magpies, Elford played 116 games for the club between 1966 and 1976, scoring 42 points.

Born in Casino, northern New South Wales, he began his rugby league career as a winger but would transition into the forwards - a position he is mainly remembered for.

Elford's best season would come in 1972 when he was awarded for his good form with selection into the New South Wales and Australia teams. However, he would unfortunately miss the 1972 World Cup after sustaining an arm injury in the lead-up to the tournament.

Away from the field, he was a pioneer of player rights. This saw him sit out the 1969 season after winning a court battle alongside Balmain Tigers player Dennis Tutty. The duo fought against the old NSW Rugby League's transfer system, which saw the clubs virtually own the players.

After many brutal battles with Elford throughout his career, former Manly forward Phil Franks reminisced on some memories between the two.

"One day I played around with him in a tackle, I broke my arm, John didn't flinch but the idiot in the middle sent me off," Franks told Wide World of Sport.

"Bit silly on my part, the coach wasn't very happy.

"He went on to play for Australia the next year - he was as tough as they come."