The Sydney Roosters have confirmed forward Egan Butcher is the latest player to join the club's casualty ward, but six other players are continuing to progress through their return to play.

Butcher was taken from the field in the 11th minute of the Roosters' Round 22 loss at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos and was unable to return after failing a head injury assessment.

He will now work through the club's return to play protocols for concussion, and while the club have not confirmed that he will be forced to miss next weekend's game under the 11-day rule, the chance of playing next weekend is slim.

That said, Butcher is eligible for an early return noting his career concussion history.

Elsewhere, the tri-colours have provided a positive update on Angus Crichton, who is now no longer wearing a knee brace after suffering an MCL injury a number of weeks ago. It's unclear whether he will be back on the park or not this season.

Half Sam Walker is maybe the most frustrating injury case at the club. He has been slated for a return to action on numerous occasions since injuring himself in Round 10.

Coach Trent Robinson, who at one point was hoping to have Walker back as early as Round 14, said after the loss to Brisbane that Walker's return would not be this coming week, and the club have now confirmed that he will only return to on-field rehabilitation this week. No date has been set for his return.

Meanwhile, Paul Momirovski is continuing to progress in the gym and on-field with a return edging closer from a shoulder injury, while Connor Watson is ramping up efforts to return from a knee injury.

Naufahu Whyte and Sitili Tupouniua are also still progressing through rehabilitation, but it's likely their seasons could be over.