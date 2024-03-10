In preparation for an imminent return, Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has showcased his form with a 30-minute stint in the NSW Cup.

Waerea-Hargreaves' return is a timely coup for the Roosters' forward pack following Spencer Leniu's judiciary appearance on Monday. Leniu faces a suspension of six to eight weeks after only one game at the club, admitting to making derogatory remarks towards Brisbane's Ezra Mam in a fiery Round 1 clash in Las Vegas.

Expressing support for Leniu, 'JWH' commended him for taking responsibility and offering a public apology.

"We're all rooting for him," Waerea-Hargreaves stated.

Embed from Getty Images

Losing a three-time premiership-winning forward would hurt most teams, but the Roosters' depth in welcoming Waerea-Hargreaves back is impressive.

Meanwhile, teammate Michael Jennings expressed his aspirations for an NRL comeback at the age of 35. He marked his return to the field after 1253 days, playing the full 80 minutes at left centre.

Despite facing significant challenges during his absence, including a doping suspension and a civil dispute, Jennings expressed his determination to pursue an NRL comeback.

Embed from Getty Images

Reflecting on his discussions with coach Trent Robinson about a surprise opportunity to return to the Tri-colours, Jennings cited personal pride and family motivation as driving factors.

Jennings, currently on a train-and-trial deal, has reiterated his innocence regarding past controversies and affirmed his dedication. With nearly 300 NRL games under his belt, Jennings' motivations are now less about money and more about inspiring his children and persevering.