Sydney Roosters NRLW head coach John Strange has made an immediate call on his future at the club, deciding to extend until the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Appointed as the team's head coach in 2021 after being an assistant coach in the year before, Strange is still contracted until the end of the 2024 season, but the club confirmed on Monday that he will remain in the top coaching job for a further two seasons.

Speaking on the club's behalf, CEO Joe Kelly revealed the role Strange has played in his role as coach and how he has helped progress the Roosters' NRLW program throughout the years.

“We're proud to be a foundation NRLW club and together with Craig Walker, John has done a terrific job in progressing our women's program,” said Mr Kelly.

“John is a wonderful coach who is passionate about developing the players in our system and unearthing the next wave of NRLW talent via our pathways programs and it's exciting to know that he will continue to coach the Roosters NRLW side for at least the next three years,” added Mr Kelly.

Coaching the Roosters NRLW team to their maiden NRLW title in the delayed 2021 season and finishing as Minor Premiers last season, Strange spoke on being awarded a contract extension.

“I'm really proud to hold this position with the Sydney Roosters and to extend my time with the Club,” said Strange.

“There's such a strong culture at the Roosters and it's been terrific to be part of the development of the players we've had here over the years, so I'm looking forward to continuing to play my role.”

