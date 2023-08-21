The Sydney Roosters have confirmed James Tedesco and Jake Turpin will both be unavailable for selection ahead of this week's clash with the Wests Tigers.

The duo both suffered concussions last weekend, with Tedesco unable to return after being taken from the field during the 61st minute witha head knock against the Parramatta Eels.

Turpin, who was playing in the NSW Cup for the North Sydney Bears, was also taken from the field during Sunday's game against the Penrith Panthers at North Sydney Oval.

Both players now commence their mandatory 11-day standdown period and will only be available for the final NRL round of the season. In the case of Turpin, he will be able to return in the first week of the finals for the Bears, or potentially in Round 27 for the Roosters if recalled to first-grade, where he could serve as a back-up option to Brandon Smith.

The Roosters have also confirmed key prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has a year to run on his deal at Bondi after re-signing earlier this year, is dealing with "acute neck pain."

The injury forced him out of the win against the eels, and while it's likely he will be named for the crucial Round 26 clash against the Wests Tigers, he is no guarantee of playing.

The club have confirmed he will undergo continual medical assessement with club staff in the lead-up to the game.

In better news, the Bondi-based club have confirmed both Egan Butcher and Naufahu Whyte have resumed full team training and will be available for selection against the Tigers if Trent Robinson elects to recall them.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Sitili Tupouniua (neck), Paul Momirovski (shoulder) and Connor Watson (knee) are all continuing their rehabilitation efforts from injury and seem increasingly unlikely to play again this year.

The updates come with the Roosters needing to win both of their remaining games to make the finals, while they will also need at least one of the Cowboys, Knights or Raiders to slip up on the run home.

The Roosters clash against the Tigers will be played on Saturday evening, before they back-up in the final round on a six-day turnaround against the South Sydney Rabbitohs for what could be a knockout clash come early.