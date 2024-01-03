It has been a number of weeks since Ronald Volkman was officially released by the New Zealand Warriors, but he has finally confirmed that he will join the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2024.

While it was speculated at the time he had been released to take up a contract with the Dragons, the club confirmed the news on Thursday morning with a one-year deal locked in.

The move to the joint-venture will see Volkman immediately in the mix for a starting spot following the NRL's decision to de-register Talatau Amone, which came on the heels of the Red V allowing Jayden Sullivan to move to the Wests Tigers for 2024 after being released early from his deal.

While somewhat disgruntled Queensland State of Origin star and club captain Ben Hunt (who himself requested a release from the Dragons during the 2023 campaign) will wear the number seven for the Dragons, Volkman is likely to battle Kyle Flanagan over the remainder of the pre-season for the first chance in the number six.

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said the extra competition for spots was valuable to the club, with the Dragons looking to escape the bottom four in 2024.

“Ronald is a valuable pick-up for us at this stage of the pre-season and bolsters a position where we are currently in need of some more depth,” Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said.

“The extra competition for spots will strengthen the entire squad while he also adds depth to our goal-kicking options.”

Volkman, at 21, is rated highly and went from the Sydney Roosters to the Warriors originally, but with a long list of halves at the club - which only grows in 2024 with the arrival of Chanel Harris-Tavita - he struggled for consistent opportunities that he may well receive at the Dragons.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, Volkman will look to push his case for a future NRL deal during the season ahead.