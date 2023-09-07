Queensland Rugby League has announced the squads that will compete in the Girls U17s City versus Country match on September 23.

In the annual representative match, all players selected into the two squads have been identified by QRL throughout the season via their competition clubs.

Both squads will enter a camp on the Gold Coast on September 18 to prepare for the match, which will take place at 11:30am at Logan Metro Sports Complex five days later on September 23.

The City team will be coached by Ana Fotu, who has been a passionate rugby league coach and volunteer throughout the year for the Pine Central Holy Spirit club. The Country team will be coached by Amanda Ohi, who is looking to emerge victorious after losing to City last year in 2022.

Queensland Under 17 City

Hayley Bush - Wynnum Seagulls

Lyla Duffy - Ipswich Jets

Jaida Faleona - Tweed Seagulls

Indiahna Frawley - Brisbane Tigers

Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa - Ipswich Jets

Sienna Ibrahim - Brisbane Tigers

Grace King - Burleigh Bears

Sifa Leapai - Ipswich Jets

Easther Mikaele - Tweed Seagulls

Aspen Nakao - Redcliffe Dolphins

Raewyn Olomalii - Redcliffe Dolphins

Te Rina Pearse - Souths Logan Magpies

Sharnalii Peckham - Tweed Seagulls

Isla Talau - Tweed Seagulls

Kaylani Tavita - Souths Logan Magpies

Mhia Taylor - Burleigh Bears

Bella Thompson - Burleigh Bears

Kiara Wright - Burleigh Bears

Queensland Under 17 Country

Mariah Brown - Western Clydesdales

Tori Dakin - Central Queensland Capras

Lucy Davis - Western Clydesdales

Makayla Elliott - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Pypah Ferguson - Western Clydesdales

Shaylee Hazeldine - Mackay Cutters

Jennifer Kimber - Mackay Cutters

Emily Maher - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Chelsea Middleton - Western Clydesdales

Zaleah Mosby-Nona - Townsville Blackhawks

Chloe Pallister - Western Clydesdales

Chloe Powell - Central Queensland Capras

Elenoa Ragunamada - Northern Pride

Abbie Ritchie - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Eva Steers - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Mackenzie Stephens - Northern Pride

Caitlin Tanner - Central Queensland Capras

Takoda Thompson - Sunshine Coast Falcons