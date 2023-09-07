Queensland Rugby League has announced the squads that will compete in the Girls U17s City versus Country match on September 23.
In the annual representative match, all players selected into the two squads have been identified by QRL throughout the season via their competition clubs.
Both squads will enter a camp on the Gold Coast on September 18 to prepare for the match, which will take place at 11:30am at Logan Metro Sports Complex five days later on September 23.
The City team will be coached by Ana Fotu, who has been a passionate rugby league coach and volunteer throughout the year for the Pine Central Holy Spirit club. The Country team will be coached by Amanda Ohi, who is looking to emerge victorious after losing to City last year in 2022.
Queensland Under 17 City
Hayley Bush - Wynnum Seagulls
Lyla Duffy - Ipswich Jets
Jaida Faleona - Tweed Seagulls
Indiahna Frawley - Brisbane Tigers
Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa - Ipswich Jets
Sienna Ibrahim - Brisbane Tigers
Grace King - Burleigh Bears
Sifa Leapai - Ipswich Jets
Easther Mikaele - Tweed Seagulls
Aspen Nakao - Redcliffe Dolphins
Raewyn Olomalii - Redcliffe Dolphins
Te Rina Pearse - Souths Logan Magpies
Sharnalii Peckham - Tweed Seagulls
Isla Talau - Tweed Seagulls
Kaylani Tavita - Souths Logan Magpies
Mhia Taylor - Burleigh Bears
Bella Thompson - Burleigh Bears
Kiara Wright - Burleigh Bears
Queensland Under 17 Country
Mariah Brown - Western Clydesdales
Tori Dakin - Central Queensland Capras
Lucy Davis - Western Clydesdales
Makayla Elliott - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Pypah Ferguson - Western Clydesdales
Shaylee Hazeldine - Mackay Cutters
Jennifer Kimber - Mackay Cutters
Emily Maher - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Chelsea Middleton - Western Clydesdales
Zaleah Mosby-Nona - Townsville Blackhawks
Chloe Pallister - Western Clydesdales
Chloe Powell - Central Queensland Capras
Elenoa Ragunamada - Northern Pride
Abbie Ritchie - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Eva Steers - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Mackenzie Stephens - Northern Pride
Caitlin Tanner - Central Queensland Capras
Takoda Thompson - Sunshine Coast Falcons