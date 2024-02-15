All 16 teams for Week 1 of the NRL's 2024 pre-season challenge have been confirmed.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
When: Thursday, February 15, 7pm (AEDT)
Where: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Blake Taaffe 2. Blake Wilson 3. Eli Clark 4. Bronson Xerri 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Matt Burton 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 15. Poasa Faamausili 11. Kitione Kautoga 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon
Interchange: 10. Samuel Hughes 14. Toby Sexton 16. Liam Knight 17. Jordan Samrani 19. Harry Hayes 20. Bailey Hayward 21. Joash Papali'i 22. Reece Hoffman 23. Jack Todd 24. Joseph O'Neill 25. Luke Smith 26. Lipoi Hopoi 27. Kurtis Morrin 28. William Afualo 29. Khaled Rajab
Melbourne Storm
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Reimis Smith 4. Marion Seve 17. Coby Williamson 6. Keagan Russell-Smith 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Tristan Powell 14. Tyran Wishart 10. Aaron Pene 11. Kane Bradley 12. Chris Lewis 13. Trent Loiero
Interchange: 5. Tuipulotu Katoa 9. Bronson Garlick 15. Caius Faatili 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 18. Treigh Stewart 19. Cole Geyer 20. Sheldon Diaz 21. Thomas Rafter 22. Karauria Stokes-Mahara 23. Stanley Huen 24. Mitchell Jennings 26. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa 27. Regan Hughes 28. Jake Toby
Referee: Wyatt Raymond