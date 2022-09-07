The Canberra Raiders have reportedly been forced to pay for their own chartered flight to and from Melbourne for this weekend’s elimination final after the NRL’s planned travel schedule would have put them at a disadvantage.

The NRL’s original plan would have seen the Green Machine’s training schedule heavily disrupted, and also split the squad and coaches on two different flights.

The difficulties have been further enhanced by a huge weekend of sport in the Victorian capital, with massive AFL finals at the MCG on both Friday and Saturday nights making tickets a hot item. Meanwhile, the Raiders and Melbourne Storm will meet at AAMI Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Canberra Times, the Raiders requested financial assistance from the NRL, but the league refused to contribute to the expense. The Raiders had simply asked the NRL if the money allocated for domestic flights could be transferred to the charter, but they were refused.

It adds insult to injury given the Raiders will enter their must-win game on a six-day turnaround, while their opponents have had the benefit of an extra three days’ preparation.

It’s a similar move to the one employed by Penrith following their game against North Queensland in Round 25. The minor premiers paid a reported $50,000 to ensure their players would be brought back to Sydney immediately after the clash.

Unfortunately for Penrith, reports indicate that poor weather in the tropical north meant that the charter flight was grounded and the team was forced to stay overnight anyway.