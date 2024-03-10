The Penrith Panthers and centre Izack Tago have reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Currently contracted until the end of the 2025 season, the club have upgraded his deal by extending his tenure for a further three seasons, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that the club reached out to his agent before the World Club Challenge match against the Wigan Warriors in England, and the extension will see him earn a $3 million extension - $750,000 per season.

This bumper deal would see the two-time NRL premiership winner become one of the highest-paid centres in the NRL and is more money than what Bradman Best earned when re-signing with the Newcastle Knights earlier this year.

A Saint Marys Saints junior, he has been a sensation since Ivan Cleary handed him his NRL debut in 2021 against the Wests Tigers. While he may not have cemented his spot in the team then, it didn't take him long to do so.

Staying true to his word, Tago told Zero Tackle last year that he would always choose to remain with the Panthers if he had the option.

"Penrith is everything to me; it's home," Tago said.

"I think that's a massive part of the culture we have here like it's a homegrown club, and most of the players are all juniors that's come up through Penrith.

"So it's home for everyone, and we try and give back to the fans as much as possible.

"I would always choose to stay if I had the option."

The Penrith Panthers will now focus on re-signing Taylan May, Sunia Turuva and Mitch Kenny with the trio off-contract at the end of the season.