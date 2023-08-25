The NRL's match review committee have slapped Penrith Panthers debutant winger Jesse McLean with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a tackle leading to a possible eight-point try.

Filling in at fullback for the rested Dylan Edwards, the talented young gun made his debut against the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night and immediately looked at home in the NRL, running for 153 metres and adding four tackle busts.

In the 20th minue of the game though and with the Eels leading 6 points to 4, Maika Sivo scored in the corner after an excellent pass from Clint Gutherson, only to be hit high by a desperate McLean in the act of scoring.

On review, the NRL bunker elected to award an eight-point try for the offence in the act of scoring, with McLean's swinging arm making direct contact to the head of Sivo.

"Looking at the arm of Jesse McLean, it's a swinging arm to the head of Maika Sivo that makes direct contact. We have a possible eight-point try," said bunker official Chris Butler.

Gutherson missed the first shot at goal, but nailed the second from directly in front.

Despite the severity of the offence seeing the Eels have two shots at goals, the match review committee have elected to only slap McLean with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

Being the first offence on his rolling 12-month NRL judiciary record, McLean will only pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.