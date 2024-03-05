The Penrith Panthers are reportedly set to re-sign Taylan May, Mitch Kenny and Sunia Turuva in the coming weeks.

The trio are among the biggest who remain off-contract at the club, with other clubs having been able to negotiate with the three players since November 1 last year under the NRL's contract rules.

However, none have made calls to go elsewhere next year.

Taylan May was believed to be the most likely of the three to wind up at a new club in 2025 given the May brothers' desire to play together.

Terrell May, who is currently at the Sydney Roosters and making waves in the front row, said earlier this year that the brothers would sign for any club that could offer them the chance to play together.

But it now appears the only way that will happen is if Terrell makes the switch to the Panthers, something that seems unlikely, with The Western Weekender's Nathan Taylor revealing Panthers general manager Matt Cameron confirmed at a corporate function that the club was "deep in negotiations" with the trio.

At a Panthers corporate function tonight, Penrith boss Matt Cameron confirmed the club were “deep in negotiations” with Taylan May, Mitch Kenny and Sunia Turuva. Expect an announcement on all three players very soon @wwpenrith #PantherPride — Nathan Taylor (@NateTaylor87) March 4, 2024

It's understood an announcement on the futures of May, Kenny and Turuva could be made in the coming weeks.

While May was likely to leave, there is little doubt both dummy half Kenny and star young winger Turuva, who also has ambitions to play fullback at NRL level in the future, have fielded inquiries from rival clubs.

Both are part of Penrith's incredible local talent pool though which has kept the team at the top of the NRL for the last four years, with three premierships and a grand final in that time.

Kenny was part of the club's replacement plan for Apisai Koroisau when he left for the Wests Tigers, while Turuva and May have been involved in replacing departed outside backs in recent seasons, with May preparing for a shift from the wing to centre as he returns from an ACL injury this year by replacing Stephen Crichton, who has left to play fullback at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

While Penrith have previously admitted they will need to shed players to keep the system together, they have already done that for 2025, with Jarome Luai heading to the Wests Tigers on a big-money deal, while they have lost a number of players for this year, led by Crichton, but also including back-up half Jack Cogger, forwards Spencer Leniu, Jaeman Salmon and Zac Hosking, and young outside back Tom Jenkins.

May, Turuva and Kenny are joined on the off-contract list at the end of 2024 by new recruit Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki and young dummy half Luke Sommerton who made his NRL debut at the back-end of 2023.