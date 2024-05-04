The North Sydney Bears have announced that they have launched a historic partnership agreement with the United States team, the Boston Bears.

The agreement between the two teams will see the American club rename themselves the Boston Bears after previously being named Boston Thirteens RL and will allow them to wear the iconic red and black jersey.

It will also launch a pathways program in which "Bears development players will have the opportunity to play and study in the USA and vice versa with USA based players who are keen to develop their game further to join the Bears development, junior representative and NSW Cup high performance and pathway structures", the club said in a statement.

"The initial Vegas 9's tournament-based alignment is now progressing on to a more formal “brother club” partnership with the Boston 13's in which we have opened up coach development and a player pathway between the two clubs," North Sydney Bears CEO Gareth Holmes said.

"The partnership will also open the North Sydney Bears to a new market of Bears members and the club will be rolling out a membership offering to attract fans from across the USA.

"To compliment the new partnership, both clubs will be releasing an official Boston Bears merchandise range ahead of the season kick off on 15 June."

Boston Bears Chairman and COO, Nicholas Lucido added, “The Boston Bears board and players are excited for this opportunity to partner with such a long standing and professional Australian rugby league club in the Bears.

"The opportunities this partnership presents our club, and our players is immense, and we are proud to now be Bears for the 2024 season and beyond.”