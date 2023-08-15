Melbourne Storm powerhouse Nelson Asofa-Solomona has apparently signed a formal contract to make his boxing debut after the Grand Final, trading boots for gloves.

One of the most feared men in all of rugby league, the New Zealand international is aiming to become the next Tyson Fury, or, the NRL's version of Tyson Fury. While his opponent is yet to be announced he will make his boxing debut on an All-Star NRL card on October 7 in Townsville, Queensland, per News Corp.

“The boxing side of things has really helped me in the NRL,” Asofa-Solomona said via News Corp.

“I'm 135kg at the moment and I've been a lot heavier than that, but I've been boxing on and off for the past few years and it's made me a lot fitter.

“Once fight night comes, I'd like to get down to the 120s and that could help my football, too. I know I'm pretty big for the NRL, but God has given me this body and Craig Bellamy is my coach, so it's on me to get the job done on the field regardless of how much I weigh.

“My favourite boxer would have to be Tyson Fury, just the way he goes about things, a lot of people love his story and the way he has overcome adversity to be a heavyweight champion of the world.

“Tyson Fury is the man.

“The boys always ask me if I'm having a fight, so it's good it has come to fruition — I am keen to jump in the ring.”

Aiming to emulate former NSW Blues captain Paul Gallen in the boxing ring, the Storm enforcer isn't the only player who will trade the boots for boxing gloves after the season is finalised. The Parramatta Eels and North Queensland Cowboys have given Junior Paulo and Jason Taumalolo the green light to compete in the sport.

“I can't wait to see big boys like Jason Taumalolo and Junior Paulo get into the ring and seeing where they are at with their skills, if they are a brawler or if they are pure with a bit of boxing skills," he added.

“I love boxing. It's something I am definitely passionate about, but having that passion for boxing and actually being a good boxer are two different things."

Sitting as the heaviest player in the game at 135kg, just in front of Franklin Pele (132kg), Junior Paulo (123kg), Addin Fonua-Blake (123kg) and Daniel Saifiti (121kg), Asofa-Solomona revealed who he'd like to see enter the boxing ring at some point in their career, whether it be during or post-footy.

“Everyone would love to see Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters prop) in the ring,” Asofa-Solomona told the publication.

“(Victor) Radley as well as Joe Tapine (Canberra) and Christian Welch (Storm teammate), I would love to see him in there.

“The other NRL guys are going to go really well. Just getting into the ring and potentially getting knocked out takes courage. It‘s lined up pretty well for me I guess, the opportunity. It's a bit of a now or never thing. The NRL calendar is very busy and this is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself in the ring.”