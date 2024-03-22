Taylan May has avoided any sanction from the NRL's match review committee after being placed on report during Thursday night's heavy win over the Brisbane Broncos.

The Penrith Panthers' centre was slapped with the report early in the game by referee Gerard Sutton after he made contact with Reece Walsh, who was taken out of the game and played no further part in proceedings.

It has since been revealed that Walsh has a facial fracture with no clear timeline for his return.

May, who appeared to have wrapped one of his arms in attempting to tackle Walsh, with his head then making forceful contact with the side of Walsh's, came off best out of the challenge without any injury but faced a nervous wait for the match review committee to release their findings.

It was confirmed on Friday morning that May has no case to answer for the tackle gone wrong, with the Penrith centre to neither pay a fine nor miss any time on the sidelines.

Brisbane Broncos prop Martin Taupau has also avoided a sanction from the match review committee after being placed on report early in the second half.

The only charge to come out of the game came from an incident that wasn't placed on report at the time, with Penrith forward Matthew Eisenhuth only penalised for placing pressure on a kicker.

The match review committee found he deserved to be slapped with a Grade 1 shoulder charge, with the fringe first-grader set to benefit from a clean record with a $1000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Eisenhuth must decide on whether he will accept the plea or challenge by midday (AEDT) on Saturday.