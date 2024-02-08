Sydney Roosters star centre Joseph Manu has reportedly indicated to the club that he is likely to leave for overseas rugby union at the end of 2024.

While nothing has officially been announced, Manu, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, has been a target of rugby union before.

One of the NRL's biggest stars, the centre who can also play five-eighth or fullback re-signed with the Roosters last time his future was up for grabs, and coach Trent Robinson has been confident since that the New Zealander would become a Rooster for life.

That now looks somewhat unlikely, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that he is likely to make the move overseas and switch to the 15-man game.

While it will leave him moving away from home, it will leave him very well-paid, given the money that is on offer overseas. It's believed he is leaning towards a French contract, although has also fielded offers out of Japan.

It's understood the offers in France total up to $1.57 million AUD (700,000 Euros) per season - a figure the Roosters simply wouldn't be able to match to keep him in Australia given their own salary cap situation.

It's believed the Roosters may only be able to offer the star, who won the 2022 Golden Boot award after a stellard Rugby League World Cup, around $800,000 per year.

Other NRL clubs may be able to come to the table with an offer into the seven figures, but Manu is unlikely to take any of them. It was only weeks ago he refuted any claims of ever playing against the Roosters, although did admit at the time he was open to a code switch.

It will mean Manu leaves the NRL without ever becoming a first-choice fullback, having played second fiddle to James Tedesco at the tri-colours for much of his career.

The natural progression appeared to be him taking over from Tedesco upon the current club captain's fullback in the next few years, but the move to rugby union will leave the Roosters in search of a new fullback and needing two new backline options at the same time, with Joseph Suaalii also to leave at the end of 2024 after signing an enormous deal with Rugby Australia from the start of 2025.

Daniel Tupou may also elect to retire at the end of 2024 in what could be a period of radical transformation for Trent Robinson's side.

Billy Smith will almost undoubtedly take one of those spots, but the Roosters will now have cash to splash on a centre or winger from another club.