All of Dylan Edwards, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are set to make their debuts for Australia in the Kangaroos' opening game of the Pacific Championships against Samoa on Saturday evening.

Edwards was a late draftee into the squad, replacing Josh Addo-Carr after he was ruled out following an incident at the recent Koori Knockout.

The Penrith fullback was set to likely be James Tedesco's understudy, and while that may still be the case later in the tournament, Channel 9s Danny Weidler is reporting the Kangaroos will field a fresh-faced backline on Saturday.

LATEST: Dylan Edwards tipped to be one of four backline debutants in Kangaroo side named tomorrow. Others - Staggs, Cobbo and The Hammer. Hear from Dylan tonight @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) October 9, 2023

The move to play all four backs comes with Valentine Holmes missing the first game through a suspension recorded from an off-field incident during the first week of the finals.

The Kangaroos only named six three-quarter options in their squad, and while they could have shuffled other players in a pinch, it appears almost certain that Edwards will debut on the wing.

The Penrith fullback, who starred in the grand final for the Panthers after winning the Clive Churchill Medal in last year's decider, will likely be joined by Selwyn Cobbo on the wing.

He will play outside Kotoni Staggs in the centres, with Staggs and Cobbo part of the grand final making Brisbane side, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is coming off an excellent season at the Dolphins following his off-season switch from the North Queensland Cowboys and will likely take the other centre position.

Holmes return in the second game against New Zealand could see Tabuai-Fidow move back to the wing in a full strength Australian side with Edwards unlikely to feature in the 17 ahead of captain Tedesco.

The NRL have confirmed all teams for the Pacific Championships will be named at 4pm (AEST) weekly on Tuesdays.

Australian Pacific Championships squad

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers).

Australian Pacific Championships fixtures

Australia vs Samoa, October 14, 8:10pm (AEDT) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Australia vs New Zealand, October 28, 8:10pm (AEDT) at AAMI Park, Melbourne