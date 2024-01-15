Former NRL centre for the Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and Dolphins Oliver Gildart has spoken for the first time on his time down under.

Before leaving the NRL in the middle of last season, he spent one-and-a-half seasons in the competition, appearing in ten games (eight for the Tigers and two for the Roosters).

Despite limited game time and not appearing in a single game for The Dolphins, he is a two-time grand final winner with the Wigan Warriors, and earned honours internationally for both England (three caps) and Great Britain (one cap).

While the 27-year-old admitted that he didn't play as much as he would have liked, he is thankful for his time in the NRL and has no regrets about the decision to leave the Super League for a short stint in rugby league's top-tier competition.

"I've no regrets," Gildart told Hull Live.

"I wanted to do it and learnt a lot from it as a player and a person.

"But to get back home, be around friends and family, I feel settled and I'm enjoying my rugby again. I'm really happy to be at the Robins, I'm looking forward to being here."

Gildart revealed that one of the reasons he played in the NRL was due to his father, Ian Gildart, a former 255-game Super League player between 1986 and 1999.

The outside-back mentioned that one of his father's greatest regrets was not testing himself in Australia and passing on the opportunity.

"My old man had an opportunity to go and never did because of my mum, that was one of his regrets and he spoke to me about that," he added.

"I was never going to let the opportunity pass and I'm glad I did do it. It didn't go as well as I'd like but that's life, you've got to move on and I'm doing that with Hull KR.

"I couldn't have done much more. I was playing well in the cup and other clubs were ringing Wayne (Bennett) and Kristian Woolf saying how well I was playing. But I just couldn't get a crack, that's life sometimes.

"Things don't always go your way but it's how you react and move on. I came to Leigh, which was great to get some minutes and playing some big games and that will be better for me going into the season."

Gildart has signed a three-year contract with Hull Kingston Rovers that will begin this season and last until the end of 2026.