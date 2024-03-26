Although he may still be under contract until the end of 2025, Isaiya Katoa has reportedly made a decision on his future, signing a new deal until the end of the 2028 season.

A Penrith Panthers junior, Katoa, 20, has played in 23 matches for the club and had one of his best performances in Round 2 this year against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

His performance saw him make 17 tackles, run 67 metres, force one drop-out, kick 474.6 metres and lead the club's attack with the ball in his hands.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Katoa is set to remain at The Dolphins through to the 2028 season on a deal worth approximately $2 million.

While Katoa is seen as the future of the Dolphins halves, the club have yet to provide any news on the contracts of fellow halves Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford, both of whom run off-contract at the end of the season.

The new contract comes after Katoa revealed last season that he would never rule out a potential move to rugby union.

A standout in both codes, Katoa led Barker College to win the Combined Associated Schools premiership as a teenager in 2022, claiming the Henry Plume Shield in the process

Growing up playing rugby league and union, Katoa received offers from the NRL and Super Rugby before agreeing to move to Redcliffe and play under Wayne Bennett.

"I'd never close out the opportunity to play rugby union because I grew up playing rugby union. It was the first sport I played," Katoa told The Sydney Morning Herald last season.

"I haven't had any contact with Eddie [Jones]. I had a bit of exposure with the Brumbies last year, and it was good to see the professional systems in place with rugby union and compare them to the professional systems in place in rugby league."

"Who knows, maybe down the line ... but it would definitely be with New Zealand. I was born in New Zealand and spent my first nine or 10 years in New Zealand. All I wanted to be was an All Black. I'd never close that door."