St George Illawarra Dragons coach Ryan Carr and captain Ben Hunt have both questioned a crucial decision against fullback Tyrell Sloan in the club's narrow loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland on Friday.

In the final minutes of the game, Sloan appeared to have grounded a ball in the in goal area after a kick from the Warriors, but was unable to successfully ground it according to the bunker.

The score at the time had the Warriors in front 10 points to 6 with just five and a half minutes to go, however, the go ahead try for Addin Fonua-Blake led to the Warriors extending their lead and ensuring a win which books a spot in the top four.

Camera angles appeared to show Sloan attempting to pick up the ball instead of ground it, however, coach Carr said his hand was on the ball at the same time as it was on the ground.

"I'll have to re-look at it mate, we were just talking about it here. The ball was on the ground and his hand was on the ball," Carr said during his post-match press conference.

Hunt said he questioned referee Peter Gough immediately after the try had been awarded on-field and then confirmed by the bunker, but was told Sloan had been attempting to pick it up.

"I questioned the ref and they said he has to be attempting to ground the ball. They said he was attempting to pick it up," Hunt clarified over his on-field interactions after the decision had been made.

Carr said he was unsure how the bunker and match officials could make a judgement on whether a player was attempting to ground or pick up a ball.

"I don't know how they judge attempt, but that's alright. Apparently they do," Carr added.

The 18 points to 6 loss - which concluded with a Warriors' penalty goal - sees the Dragons still an outside chance of picking up the wooden spoon should the Wests Tigers win both of their remaining games.

The Auckland-based outfit however, who play the Dolphins in the final round, have now mathematically secured a top four finish and double chance in September.