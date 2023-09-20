The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the signature of Wests Tigers prop Aitasi James on a two-year deal.

A power packet prop, James at just 22 years of age already stands at 188 centimetres and 110 kilograms, and impressed during the first five games of his NRL career for the Tigers.

Making his debut for the joint venture in Round 19, James played five games off the bench for the Tigers, and while never coming up with big minutes, had big production in his time on the park, averaging 52 metres per game and tackling at 95 per cent.

Prior to that, James had impressed in reserve grade and junior pathways. It's unclear if the Tigers ever launched a bid to retain James, however, he joins Luke Brooks and Tommy Talau in making the switch to Anthony Seibold's side for 2024 from Concord.

Coach Anthony Seibold compared James to Tevita Tatola.

“Aitasi played some NRL for the Tigers this year after starting there on a train and trial. He was very consistent in the NSW Cup for them," Seibold said in a statement confirming the signing.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a young front-rower.

“Aitasi reminds me of Tevita Tatola when he came to South Sydney from the Tigers. He has a similar body shape and is a similar type of player.

“He has got that potential already. We are giving him an avenue to try and reach that potential.”

James will link up with the Sea Eagles in November.