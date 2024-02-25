Prop powerhouse Payne Haas has urged the Brisbane Broncos to consider signing former teammate Tevita Pangai Junior.

After deciding to hang up the boots last season, it was confirmed just over a week ago that Pangai Junior would return to rugby league, signing with the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup.

According to The Courier Mail, he has since had his first training session with the side last Wednesday evening as he attempts to make a comeback to the NRL. Originally stepping away to focus on his boxing career, he believes that he can juggle both league and boxing.

Having kept in touch with him since Pangai Junior's departure from the Canterbury Bulldogs, Payne Haas admits he would love the chance to reunite with him on the field and play alongside him in the forward pack.

“Hopefully Tevita can come back to rugby league,” Haas said via The Courier Mail.

“He is retired at the moment, so we'll see what happens.

“Obviously you would love to have a player like Tevita at your club, but my focus is just on the team we have now.

“I feel like Tevita is in his prime now and if he ever did want to come back, it would be great. Everyone knows what kind of player he can be, but all I'm worried about right now is the team we have.”

As he looks to return to the Broncos via their feeder club, Souths Logan Magpies, he will play under coach Karmichael Hunt and assistant coach Justin Hodges.

With more than 130 first-grade games to his name, his arrival to the QLD Cup will also see him push for a return to the NRL, with the Bulldogs previously stating that they wouldn't stand in the way of a potential return.

“I was lucky enough to play some games for them before the Broncos bosses kicked me out (in 2021). I have a lot of respect for Karmichael and Justin Hodges (Souths Logan assistant coach)," Pangai Junior told reporters previously.

“'Hodgo' was a great competitor so I will probably go back to Souths Logan, hopefully get some wins, and then after that I'll look to play some footy (for the Broncos in the NRL).”