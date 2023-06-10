Five players have been charged from Friday night's clash between the Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors.

Warriors forward Mitch Barnett was charged with a grade two offence after he was sin-binned following a high shot on Jordan Rapana last night.

The offence carries a penalty of a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea or two matches if he decides to fight the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

His teammate Marata Niukore has also been charged with a Careless High Tackle. Unlike his teammate, Niukore faces a $3000 fine due to it being his third offence but won't miss any games due to suspension.

He could fight it at the judiciary, but the punishment will increase to a two-game suspension if he loses.

For the Canberra Raiders, duo Jack Wighton (Careless High Tackle) and Albert Hopoate (Contrary Conduct) have both been fined but won't miss any games.

Wighton will be fined $3000 with an early guilty plea, whilst the latter faces a $1000 fine if he enters an early guilty plea.