Former NRL star Ben Barba has opened up about his struggles with mental health, revealing the profound emotional pain he endured during the darkest moments of his life.

Reflecting on his turbulent journey, Barba disclosed the overwhelming pressure and scrutiny he faced as a celebrated athlete, illuminating how it led to a downward spiral that ultimately derailed his promising career.

"I reached a point where I contemplated ending it all," Barba confessed openly during a recent interview on the Unfiltered podcast with Andy Raymond.

Embed from Getty Images

Expressing gratitude for the lifeline that saved him from despair, Barba credited his four daughters for being his source of strength and resilience during his darkest moments.

"My four girls saved me more times than they'll ever know," he admitted.

Barba's rise to NRL stardom was meteoric, but the transition from a carefree young athlete to a high-profile sports figure proved to be overwhelming. Raised in humble beginnings in Mackay, Barba struggled to navigate the intense spotlight and expectations that came with his success.

"I wish I had the tools to handle the pressure," Barba reflected, lamenting the lack of guidance and support he received in managing his newfound fame.

Despite his rise to fame and being a household NRL name, Barba found himself grappling with the demands of professional sport, admitting that the transition from passion to profession took its toll on him mentally and emotionally.

Embed from Getty Images

"I lost my way," Barba acknowledged, recounting how he succumbed to the allure of fame and indulgence, ultimately leading to self-destructive behaviour. His struggles with alcohol, drugs, and personal issues marred his once-promising career, culminating in his abrupt departure from the NRL in 2016 following a cocaine scandal.

Despite the setbacks, Barba found redemption overseas, excelling in the English Super League and earning accolades. However, his return to Australia was marred by controversy, and he grappled with personal demons and a lack of control upon his comeback.

Reflecting on his tumultuous career, Barba expressed remorse over the uncertainty and financial strain his actions placed on his family.

"I put pressure on myself and then put it back on my family," he gushed, acknowledging the toll his choices had on his loved ones.

Despite the trials and tribulations, Barba remains grateful for the lessons learned and cherishes the moments spent with his family.

"I just try to be the best father I can be. They're my world," he affirmed, highlighting his unwavering commitment to his daughters and his determination to be a positive influence in their lives.

As he continues his journey beyond the spotlight of professional sports, Barba remains focused on his family and cherishes the simple joys of life, finding solace and fulfilment in being a devoted father.