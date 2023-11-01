The Sydney Roosters have just nine players contracted for 2025, and a number of important, potentially club and future-defining decisions to make.

As it stands on November 1, Trent Robinson's side has decisions to make on 12 players coming off-contract at the end of 2024, not to mention a handful of players they still need to sign for 2024 that may only be included on one-year contracts.

What is clear is that for Joseph Manu - who is one of the biggest names off-contract - the Roosters will need to hope the lure of winning games is enough, given they won't be able to offer him as much money, or the same position on the park as rivals.

The likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou are also off-contract at the end of 2024 and approaching the end of their careers, while Angus Crichton has a big call to make.

Then there is the pack of young forwards. Siua Wong, Nat Butcher and Terrell May - the Roosters will be desperate to re-sign all three, but money may be an issue.

Brandon Smith's player option that he may or may not take is another issue.

Current squad for 2025

Egan Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Spencer Leniu, Tyler Moriarty, Victor Radley, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Sam Walker, Dominic Young

Current best 17 for 2025

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Robert Toia

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. No player signed.

7. Sam Walker

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Tyler Moriarty

10. Spencer Leniu

11. Egan Butcher

12. No player signed.

13. Victor Radley

14. No player signed.

15. No player signed.

16. No player signed.

17. No player signed.

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Nat Butcher, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Terrell May, Lewis Murphy, Brandon Smith (player option), Sandon Smith, Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong

