The Newcastle Knights could be one club facing a significant overhaul heading into 2025, with a number of key players still off-contract on the final approach to November 1, and constant rumblings around the salary cap.

Add to that that at least some of the players off-contract - most notably Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti - are going to be very popular on the open market, and there will be room to shuffle for the Knights.

The club could have been in dire need of it too, with a coach in Adam O'Brien hanging onto his job by a thread mid way through the 2023 season, but now, after a staggering final couple of months and charge to the finals, he is secure in his role and can start to build the Hunter-based club for a full on premiership tilt over the next couple of years.

While they have certain areas of the side settled, there are big questions over others, and November 1 could be the perfect time for the Knights to secure some key acquisitions.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over all 17 clubs and where they stand heading to the date when all players off-contract at the end of 2024 are free to negotiate with their rivals.

Current squad for 2025

Jayden Brailey, Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Dylan Lucas, Greg Marzhew, Kai Pearce-Paul, Kalyn Ponga, Will Pryce, Daniel Saifiti, Leo Thompson

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. No player signed.

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. Jack Cogger

7. Jackson Hastings

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Leo Thompson

11. Kai Pearce-Paul

12. Jack Hetherington

13. Adam Elliott

14. Phoenix Crossland

15. Jed Cartwright

16. Will Pryce

17. Dylan Lucas

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Bradman Best, Mat Croker, Tyson Frizell (player option), Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Krystian Mapapalangi, Jacob Saifiti, Enari Tuala, Toni Tupouniua

