One of the best forwards in the NRL, David Fifita, has decided to leave the Gold Coast Titans, but his future is still up in the air.

Linked with multiple clubs in Sydney, the Queensland Origin forward has made a decision that will see two of the best teams in the competition fight against each other for their chance to recruit him.

The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that Fifita has opted not to trigger his player option with the club on Thursday afternoon.

According to THe Sydney Morning Herald, this news means that he will have to choose to sign with either the Penrith Panthers or the Sydney Roosters.

Journalist Michael Chammas said on the Footy Talk - Rugby League Podcast, that the Panthers have offered him a three-year contract around $850,000 per season, while the Roosters offer is around $800,000 a season over four years.

It is understood that Fifita had until 20:00 AEST on Thursday evening to accept an option with the Gold Coast Titans that would see him remain there for an extra two seasons.

Having met with Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary over the past week, it is understood that the second-rower has told those close to him that he wants to win a premiership.

“I wouldn't be doing my job properly unless I investigated every option that was available to the club moving forward,” Matt Cameron, the Panthers Football Chief Executive, told the SMH on Sunday.

“If David's services are available for the 2025 season, it would be remiss of us not to look at him.”