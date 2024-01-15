Touted as Damien Cook's successor and the future hooker of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Peter Mamouzelos has reportedly made a call on his future.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season and free to negotiate with rival clubs, the local South Sydney junior and ten-time Greek international is set to continue his career with the Rabbitohs, despite limited opportunities at the moment with Origin hooker Damien Cook still at the helm.

Michael Chammas from The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Mamouzelos has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Rabbitohs that will see him remain at the club until the end of 2027.

Debuting in 2021, he has only managed seven NRL games (two in 2023) to date but has been a weapon in the NSW Cup as he bides his time. Announced as the NSW Cup Hooker of the Year last year, Mamouzelos is set to be granted more opportunities heading into the upcoming season.

Mamouzelos' reported decision to remain in the red and green means the club will have 12 players without a contract at the completion of the upcoming season.

Thomas Fletcher, Jye Gray, Ben Lovett, Leon Te Hau and Dion Teaupa will likely re-sign as they are the club's future.

However, Thomas Burgess (likely to retire and join brother Sam in the Super League), Michael Chee-Kam, Taane Milne and Izaac Thompson could depart at the end of the season due to their age and the Rabbitohs need to promote some of the up-and-coming players in their NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball teams.

This leaves Dean Hawkins, Shaquai Mitchell and Isaiah Tass as players without a contract beyond 2024.