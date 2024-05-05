The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the immediate addition of Braidon Burns from the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a one and a half year contract.

The Cowboys are currently facing something of an injury crisis in the outside backs.

While Zac Laybutt is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, the club have also lost Murray Taulagi and Tom Chester to hamstring injuries, with fringe first-grader Robert Derby missing to a shoulder injury and youngster Jodeci Baker out with a foot problem.

It means the pantry is somewhat bare for the Cowboys after the current group, with both Semi Valemei and Viliami Vailea playing on the weekend during a loss to the Dolphins.

QLD Country Bank NQL 26 FT 28 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The immediate signing of Burns - who has played 62 NRL games across stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs - will add immediate depth for Todd Payten's side, although it's unlikely he will be called into the first-grade set-up straight away.

Cowboys general manager of football Michael Luck said the club was "fortunate" to have signed Burns.

“We are very fortunate to have secured someone of Braidon's experience and ability at this point of the season,” Luck said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He will add much needed depth to our roster while we await the return of our up and coming outside backs from injury.”

Burns has played five games in the NSW Cup this season for South Sydney after signing a reserve grade deal with the club during the off-season to confirm his return having spent recent seasons with the Bulldogs.

His form at reserve grade level has been strong, averaging 139 metres per game.

It's unclear at this stage whether he will line up for the Northern Pride or Mackay Cutters as part of the Cowboys' feeder teams while he attempts to push his way into the NRL team.