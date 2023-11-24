A former NRL premiership-winning and international coach for Australia, Chris Anderson, has been named the new team's head coach.

Announced on social media, Anderson has been named head coach of the Mullumbimby Giants, who compete in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition.

A highly-respected coach, he is known for leading the Canterbury Bulldogs (1995) and Melbourne Storm (1999) to NRL premierships and Australia to World Cup glory in 2000.

The 71-year-old has a career winning percentage of 57 per cent in the NRL, winning 192 out of 337 career games. He would also guide Australia to 22 wins out of a potential 25 between 1999 and 2003.

During his last coaching in the NRL in 2007 for the Sydney Roosters, Anderson was also a prolific winger in his playing days.

From 1971 to 1984, he played 230 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs and featured in the club's third Grand Final victory in 1980, scoring 303 career points (94 tries).

Nicknamed 'Opes' he would have a stint with Halifax after his time in the NRL from 1984 to 1987 - appearing in 92 games and scoring 88 points.

