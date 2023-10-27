After becoming a mainstay of the Queensland Maroons forward pack, Patrick Carrigan has taken a trip down memory lane, revealing all the players who have inspired him.

Speaking to QRL.com, Carrigan decided to create a GOAT pyramid list of Queensland players that inspired him in the State of Origin arena instead of just naming one player.

Out of all the 230 players who donned the Maroons jersey, the 2023 Grand Finalist forward only picked 16 individuals. However, he stated that Wally 'The King' Lewis sat outside his GOAT pyramid and was instead the keeper of it.

“The King sits outside of the pyramid, he holds the GOATs... Wally is the chair of the pyramid, as King,” Carrigan told QRL.com.

After stating Lewis is the keeper of the pyramid, he chose former Queensland skipper and current Maroons assistant coach Cameron Smith at the top of his pyramid in tier one.

The hooker played 42 games for the state in State of Origin football - captaining 21 of them - and played a large role in Queensland winning nine out of ten Origin series in a decade of dominance.

“Number one is Smithy… Smithy is at the top of the GOAT pyramid... Smithy on top but Wally is God."

“Smithy has his own medal named after him and was pretty successful… I think he's definitely in the conversation for the greatest rugby league player ever.”

The second tier on Carrigan's GOAT pyramid includes Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Allan Langer. This was followed by the third tier consisting of Mal Meninga, Billy Slater, Darren Lockyer, Gorden Tallis and Shane Webcke.

Thurston and Langer have been regarded as the best halfback of their generation.

They were chosen alongside Greg Inglis, who showcased his skill and versatility in multiple positions in the Origin arena, such as fullback, centre and five-eighth.

“JT on the second tier, GI and Alf,” Carrigan added.

“I feel like JT had some massive moments in a Queensland jersey… he played 37 games, his win rate was crazy and he clutched a few times. I remember he played the game when his shoulder was hanging off and he kicked the goal from the sideline. JT is JT.

“GI is the same. Some of the Origin highlights, and having played in that arena, to think how he could've produced some of those moments, is just crazy… on both sides of the ball.

“And then little Alfie, not only because of his roles in all of the teams post-footy, but because of moments like when they called him back from England, the Super League… Wayne brought him back and they won that series."

Mal Meninga, Billy Slater, Darren Lockyer, Gorden Tallis and Shane Webcke would be selected by Carrigan on the third tier.

“On the third tier, I'm going to have Mal Meninga…. I never saw him play but I have heard all about how crazy and destructive he was and now he's a coach, and with what he's done there, he has to be there. I'm sure if I ever watched him play, he could easily be higher,” Carrigan said.

“Billy Slater. Bill's a gun. Some of his highlights - wow.

“Locky. I watched a lot of Locky playing and being a Queensland captain for a long time when I was really young, he was the one leading them. His success speaks for itself.

“Then forwards Gordie and Shane Webcke. Shane Webcke brought the ferociousness so if you strapped up beside him, I reckon that would've been pretty cool.”

Lastly, the reported face of the 2024 Las Vegas campaign chose forward icon Petero Civoniceva and explosive back rower Carl Webb.

Current Queensland skipper Daly Cherry-Evans joined them, alongside Newcastle Knights centre Dane Gagai and the forward trio of Josh Papalii, Sam Thaiday, and Nate Myles in his fourth and final tier.

“There's so many I could pick,” Carrigan said.

“Petero was built like a brick and hard to hit and Carl Webb is there because I remember when he shaved a Q in the side of his head and he took everyone on.

“Chez because he's the current skipper and it's been awesome to play under Chez. His role, too, in and out of the dynasty team and persevering to still play 22 Origins.

“I'm going to go Big Papa because he was my favourite player growing up so to be able to debut last year with Pap... I reckon he could've still got a jersey this year. I probably wouldn't have got a jersey if he played. He played 23 games too, could've easily got to 30.

“Sammy Thaiday. I just remember being a kid and loving watching him play. I'll go Gags. Gags is a freak at any level, but Origin Gags was all about big plays. He was a weapon.

“And Nate. Big Nate. Just because he played 32 Origins in the middle. When you talk to all of the GOAT coaches, they say the first person they would pick is Nate, which says something about Nate.”